As El Paso’s temperatures soar, so do electric bills for many residents

EL PASO, Texas -- The dog days of summer continue to smash records as the triple-digit heat is bearing down on the Borderland day after day.

ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist 'Doppler Dave' Speelman said El Paso has recorded 11 record-high temperature days and 48 triple-digit days, as of Thursday afternoon, when the temperature tied a record at 103.

El Paso residents are also feeling the heat in their electrical bills.

“I sit outside to do my work and I have gotten hardly anything done, because it is too hot,” said local artist Michele Ellington, who is on a pension from the City of El Paso.

“That is my primary source of income, but I make art and do dog-sitting to make extra money,” she said.

But with Covid-19 temporarily disrupting those two avenues of income, she relies on her pension to remain stable because he electrical bills have been going up.

“For the month of July it wasn’t double, but I got the highest electrical bill I ever had, so it was a good deal of sticker shock,” she told ABC-7.

Comparing last year to 2020, her bill dramatically climbed: “ For July, it was $116, and it was $143 for this year,” she noted.

“That electrical bill represents 7% of my monthly income,” she observed, adding: “If I was still paying my mortgage that would be a tough nut to swallow.”

She told ABC-7 her electrical usage had not changed over the past year.

“I keep my thermostat set for 81 degrees when I am awake, and 78 when I am sleeping. And I don’t turn on my AC until 1 or 2 in the afternoon,” she said.

Officials at the El Paso Electric Co. said this pandemic is bringing with it a variety of issues.

“We have extreme high temperatures happening, spent record peak demands this summers, even loads we forecasted up to 2025,” Eddie Gutierrez, an El Paso spokesperson said.

Why has the Borderland has seen an increase in the monthly electricity bills?

"They are increasing which is caused by higher use of energy on the residential side, and obviously higher temperature that we have not seen,” Gutierrez explained.

Ellington said she is concerned for her neighbors, who may not be in as good of financial shape as she finds herself.

“I am afraid that people in my neighborhood are suffering in the heat or are not able to put food on the table because they are having to pay these electrical bills,” Ellington said.

El Paso Electric recommends customers enroll in their budget billing program to balance their costs. If you are struggling to afford your bills, EPE said you can call 1-800-592-1634 for details.

Oter ways to save money on your heating and cooling bills can be found on this federal government website: energy.gov/energysaver/thermostats.

