LIVE updates: Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4 storm, ‘unsurvivable storm surge’ expected

Weather News

GALVESTON, Texas -- Laura is now a Category 4 hurricane with "unsurvivable storm surge" expected in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

"Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes," the NWS said in a statement. "This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion."

Parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana are forecast to see "catastrophic wind damage," especially in places where the storm's eyewall makes landfall, the NWS said. Residents are urged to brace for "widespread damaging wind gusts" that will spread well inland across parts of those areas early Thursday morning.

Laura has kept people along the Gulf Coast guessing for days as the projected track continues to change. The storm matured into a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf and forecasters say it could strengthen to a Category 4 even before it makes landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border late Wednesday or early Thursday.