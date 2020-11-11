Extreme Weather Task Force seeks blanket donations to help the needy

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas – In anticipation of colder winter temperatures, the Extreme Weather Task Force continues to seek donations of blankets and to educate the El Paso community on cold weather safety.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the task force did not host its usual kickoff gathering and instead simply announced its kickoff with statement to the media on Tuesday.

During the past three years, the Extreme Weather Task Force has given out more than 2,000 free blanks to the elderly and needy families.

Donations of new blankets can be made at any time at El Paso and Horizon City fire stations. Corporate and monetary donations can be made payable to the APS Silver Star Board. The mailing address is: Grace Ortiz, Adult Protective Services, 401 E. Franklin, Suite 350, El Paso, TX, 79901.

People in need of a blanket should call 211.