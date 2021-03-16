Skip to Content
Weather News
By
Updated
today at 5:45 pm
Published 5:44 pm

Strong winds cause damage, evacuations at Socorro store

Police tape blocks off the area near a Family Dollar Store that suffered severe wind damage in Socorro.
KVIA
Police tape blocks off the area near a Family Dollar Store that suffered severe wind damage in Socorro.

SOCORRO, Texas — A store in a Socorro shopping plaza suffered significant structural damage due to heavy winds that walloped the Borderland on Tuesday afternoon.

The damage prompted the evacuation of the Family Dollar Store at 10600 North Loop and some other adjacent stores by police and firefighters.

Windows at the front entrance to the dollar store, along with a wall and ceiling, were damaged and in danger of potential collapse.

While dozens of people were evacuated, authorities didn't report any injuries.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Saul Saenz

El Paso native Saul Saenz is a veteran reporter who also hosts ABC-7 Extra.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content