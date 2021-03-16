Strong winds cause damage, evacuations at Socorro store

Weather News

SOCORRO, Texas — A store in a Socorro shopping plaza suffered significant structural damage due to heavy winds that walloped the Borderland on Tuesday afternoon.

The damage prompted the evacuation of the Family Dollar Store at 10600 North Loop and some other adjacent stores by police and firefighters.

Windows at the front entrance to the dollar store, along with a wall and ceiling, were damaged and in danger of potential collapse.

While dozens of people were evacuated, authorities didn't report any injuries.