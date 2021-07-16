Caught on video: Watch car get swept away in Arizona flash floods

Weather News

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — A monsoon weather pattern is bringing flash floods and heavy rainfall to the southwestern U.S.

One northern Arizona neighborhood had water rushing through the street, taking along anything in its path… including vehicles. A video shows a car being swept down the road by the fast-moving water.

The Toyota Prius was being washed away in a Flagstaff neighborhood. On the car’s way down the road, it crashed into a large, white pickup truck as it turned completely sideways. The car twisted back and forth as the rain continued to fall before the video finally ended.