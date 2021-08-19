‘Together La Union’ Fund to aid residents after severe floods

Weather News

LA UNION, New Mexico -- Thursday marked exactly one week since storms with heavy rain led to the failing of a dam in La Union, triggering devastating floods in the area.

Residents caught in the path of floodwaters are now dealing with the damage to their homes and property left behind by the flooding.

As a result, the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico has now set up the "Together La Union" fund to support families who were affected.

The money will be distributed through the Dona Ana County Office of Emergency Management.

To donate to the fund, click here or call 575-521-4794.