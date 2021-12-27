Skip to Content
‘Praying for snow’: Ruidoso businesses suffer with ski season yet to arrive

Manmade snow under the lift at Ski Apache in Ruidoso.
Manmade snow under the lift at Ski Apache in Ruidoso.

RUIDOSO, New Mexico - For the owners of Ski West, Dec. 27 is normally the busiest day of the year.

“It’s usually so busy you couldn’t have walked in the door," said Orin Nutting, who has owned the Ski West store for 27 years with his wife, Tish. “Almost every year before this though, we’ve had some kind of skiing going on by now."

After an agonizingly long drive from south Texas, Myra Chavez and Yazmeli Zuñiga arrived at Ski Apache, only to learn it was closed.

"We drove 15 hours so that we could see snow," Chavez said. "Where we’re from, south Texas, we don’t get to see snow, so it’s a rarity.”

