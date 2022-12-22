Dangerous winter conditions on the way to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - Late on Thursday night, an Arctic air mass will move into the Borderland bringing dangerously cold temperatures and near-negative windchills. For anyone or anything left outside tonight, it could be a life-or-death situation.

The National Weather Service is forecasting lows in the teens for the entire region on Thursday and Friday nights. Adding in the impacts of the wind, the "feels-like" temperatures will be in the single digits, with some areas even feeling negative temperatures. People and pets left outside in the elements are at risk of hypothermia and frostbite, especially if they are left outside and unprotected all night long.

ABC-7 spoke with Eleanor Dhuyvetter of the National Weather Service and she said to protect your extremities, your torso, and your head too. The head is one of the places on your body that loses a lot of heat when exposed to the elements.

As for traveling on Friday and Saturday, Dhuyvetter recommended just staying indoors if possible. Our homes are the safest spot to be, as they protect us from the elements, and we even get the bonus of a heating system. Fortunately, the storm system is not a "wet one," as meteorologists would describe. Throughout the south, snow is not expected to come out of this system, although it is being seen up north. Plane impacts will be minimal, except for those traveling north.