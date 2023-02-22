Strong winds expected across the Borderland today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, the entire region, from Hildalgo to Culberson county, is under a High Wind Warning. Winds are expected to gust up to 50-70 mph, which are strong enough to cause damage to homes, trees, carports, powerlines and anything left outside unsecured.

The High Wind Warning for most of the counties in the Borderland will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. In the mountainous regions, gusts are forecasted to be even stronger- up to 80 mph gusts are possible. The High Wind Warning will expire in the mountains at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Damage is highly likely when winds are as strong as they'll be on Wednesday. Outdoor items risk blowing away, so bringing anything light or loose inside in a safe environment is a good idea. For those who have to be outside, ensure you are always driving with two hands on the wheel, taking allergy medicine if needed, and wearing a hat, a ponytail or sunglasses. All of these things are important, especially when there's blowing dust flying around. You can also wear a mask or scarf to keep the dust out of your mouth. Stay safe!