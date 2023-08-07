Some El Paso residents dealing with ongoing power outages

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some El Paso Electric customers continue to deal with ongoing power outages across El Paso County Monday morning. This is happening as the Borderland continues to experience extremely high temperatures

Sunday evening, thousands of people were left without power due to "extremely high temperatures," officials tell ABC-7.

"Our crews successfully restored power to customers affected by a high heat-related outage,' a spokesperson with El Paso Electric told ABC-7 early Monday morning.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that as of 3:10 a.m., there were about 890 customers without power.

Crews are still working on restoring power to impacted customers.

