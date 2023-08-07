Skip to Content
Weather News

Some El Paso residents dealing with ongoing power outages

El Paso Electric
KVIA
El Paso Electric
By
today at 10:25 AM
Published 10:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some El Paso Electric customers continue to deal with ongoing power outages across El Paso County Monday morning. This is happening as the Borderland continues to experience extremely high temperatures

Sunday evening, thousands of people were left without power due to "extremely high temperatures," officials tell ABC-7.

"Our crews successfully restored power to customers affected by a high heat-related outage,' a spokesperson with El Paso Electric told ABC-7 early Monday morning.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that as of 3:10 a.m., there were about 890 customers without power.

Crews are still working on restoring power to impacted customers.

Watch ABC-7 tonight to learn more about how the company is working to restore power and prevent future outages as extreme heat continues across the Borderland.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content