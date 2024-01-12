ABC-7 Xtra: Your winter outlook

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland experienced the first winter wallop of the year, and much of it was destructive, beginning on Monday.

60 mile per hour winds toppled a tree, crushing two cars and a motorcycle.

Cold temperatures stuck around, but the winds calmed down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But when Thursday rolled around, hurricane force winds blew in a path of destruction.

Strong gusts ripped the roof right off of an apartment complex, displacing as many as twelve families. The red Cross stepped in to help. Debris from that roof crushed a couple of cars.

Those strong winds also damaged power lines leave hundreds without power on one of the coldest days of the season.

The damage was widespread throughout the borderland. A mobile home in Socorro also lost it's rook to the powerful gusts. And across the border, a movie theatre sign snapped like a toothpick.

