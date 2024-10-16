Skip to Content
Weather News

How to protect yourself, and your family as temperatures go down

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an unseasonably warm start to Fall, the Borderland is beginning to see cooler temperatures. Soon enough, it will be time to bundle up. ABC-7 has tips to keep you, and your family safe.

DRESS FOR THE WEATHER

It may seem obvious, but bundling up when it's cold outside can make a huge difference to your health  and safety.

The National Weather service recommends wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. 

The following preventative measures  are also ideal when fighting the cold:

  • Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind
  • Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold
  • Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

PROTECT YOUR PETS 

Our pets are a part of the family, too, and it's important to remember to keep them safe as well. 

The National Weather Service has the following recommendations:

  • Bring pets inside
  • Provide shelter and fresh water
  • Keep salt away from paws.
Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content