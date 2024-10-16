How to protect yourself, and your family as temperatures go down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an unseasonably warm start to Fall, the Borderland is beginning to see cooler temperatures. Soon enough, it will be time to bundle up. ABC-7 has tips to keep you, and your family safe.

DRESS FOR THE WEATHER

It may seem obvious, but bundling up when it's cold outside can make a huge difference to your health and safety.

The National Weather service recommends wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

The following preventative measures are also ideal when fighting the cold:

Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

PROTECT YOUR PETS

Our pets are a part of the family, too, and it's important to remember to keep them safe as well.

The National Weather Service has the following recommendations: