How to protect yourself, and your family as temperatures go down
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an unseasonably warm start to Fall, the Borderland is beginning to see cooler temperatures. Soon enough, it will be time to bundle up. ABC-7 has tips to keep you, and your family safe.
DRESS FOR THE WEATHER
It may seem obvious, but bundling up when it's cold outside can make a huge difference to your health and safety.
The National Weather service recommends wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
The following preventative measures are also ideal when fighting the cold:
- Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold
- Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
PROTECT YOUR PETS
Our pets are a part of the family, too, and it's important to remember to keep them safe as well.
The National Weather Service has the following recommendations:
- Bring pets inside
- Provide shelter and fresh water
- Keep salt away from paws.