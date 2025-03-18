Trampoline blown by wind, difficult driving conditions

Update: NMDOT now says that the blowing dust and winds are creating "difficult driving conditions" from Las Cruces to the state line on I-10 East.

"I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes from milepost 144 (Las Cruces) to 164 (NM-TX Stateline) have areas of heavy dust with low to zero visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change." NMDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 crews found a trampoline that had been blown by the wind into power lines along Hondo Pass at Neptune.

The Borderland is currently experiencing strong winds and blowing dust. We are under an ABC-7 First Alert.

The trampoline does not appear to have impacted power to any customers. No outages are currently being reported by El Paso Electric.

