Man drove into flooded arroyo, was swept away by floodwaters in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team saved a driver after his truck was swept down an arroyo by floodwaters and sunk into the Rio Grande last night.

This happened on the mesa northwest of Rincon Valley, about 25 miles north of Las Cruces. The floodwater had crossed Highway 185. The driver was trying to cross the Bignell Arroyo when he was forced to seek refuge on the top of his truck. The driver was stuck on top and called 911 for help. He then was swept away into the river.

"First responders from Las Cruces, Dona Ana County, Hatch, Sierra County, New Mexico State Police and Border Patrol responded to the call," a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Fire Department said. "Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue also responded with a team of personnel, off-road vehicles and a rescue boat."

Two first responders and the driver's son tried to save the driver, but were caught in debris and had to be rescued themselves.

"About two hours after the initial call for help, rescue teams and Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue were able to reach the initial victim, his son and the two first responders by boat. All of them were located trapped in a pile of debris in the Rio Grande."

No one was reported injured. The truck remains in the river and will need to be removed. The fire department encourages everyone to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," when faced with floodwaters while driving.