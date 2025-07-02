Doña Ana County offering free, empty sandbags to residents

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County residents can pick up free, empty sandbags to protect against potential flooding. We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert for the rain and heavy floods are possible.

Doña Ana County officials will allow residents to pick up a maximum of 10 sandbags per household at the following locations:

Station 7 – Moongate: 6900 Moongate Road.

6900 Moongate Road. Station 11 – Doña Ana: 601 Doña Ana School Road.

601 Doña Ana School Road. Station 12 – Fairacres: 5208 Quesenberry Lane.

5208 Quesenberry Lane. Station 17 – New Mexico State University: 1510 Wells Street.

1510 Wells Street. Station 31 – Rincon: 255 Harlins Street.

255 Harlins Street. Station 41 – La Mesa: 15765 Highway 28.

15765 Highway 28. Station 42 – Anthony: 3230 Anthony Drive.

3230 Anthony Drive. Station 44 – Chaparral: 500 E. Lisa Drive.

500 E. Lisa Drive. Station 55 – Jetport: 8014 Airport Road.

8014 Airport Road. Station 43 – Chamberino: 301 S. Medina Road.

301 S. Medina Road. Station 56 – La Union: 350 Telles Avenue.

Sandbags can be used to prevent floodwaters from entering houses. Proper use is intended to keep water away from access points, such as doors.