Skip to Content
Weather News

Doña Ana County offering free, empty sandbags to residents

MGN
By
New
Published 3:58 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County residents can pick up free, empty sandbags to protect against potential flooding. We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert for the rain and heavy floods are possible.

Doña Ana County officials will allow residents to pick up a maximum of 10 sandbags per household at the following locations:

  • Station 7 – Moongate: 6900 Moongate Road.
  • Station 11 – Doña Ana: 601 Doña Ana School Road.
  • Station 12 – Fairacres: 5208 Quesenberry Lane.
  • Station 17 – New Mexico State University: 1510 Wells Street.
  • Station 31 – Rincon: 255 Harlins Street.
  • Station 41 – La Mesa: 15765 Highway 28.
  • Station 42 – Anthony: 3230 Anthony Drive.
  • Station 44 – Chaparral: 500 E. Lisa Drive.
  • Station 55 – Jetport: 8014 Airport Road.
  • Station 43 – Chamberino: 301 S. Medina Road.
  • Station 56 – La Union: 350 Telles Avenue.

Sandbags can be used to prevent floodwaters from entering houses. Proper use is intended to keep water away from access points, such as doors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content