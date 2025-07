Hotter Temperatures will keep climbing through Sunday expect triple digits in El Paso again for the weekend. After a dry weekend a bit more moisture sneaks back in on Sunday, bringing back chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms mainly west and in the mountains.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.