Flash Flood Warning in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials are warning of flash flooding in the Friedenbloom, Ruidoso Downs and the Glencoe areas. Crews have already carried out two water rescues in the Ruidoso area today.

"Move to higher ground immediately! Do not delay gathering belongings or try to protect your home," the Lincoln County Fire Service posted on social media. "Stay tuned to official Lincoln County social media or local news for updates."

The Village of Ruidoso says that all of Gavilan Canyon Road is currently closed as of 1:10 PM. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning to last until 3:30 PM.

"This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams and ditches in the Blue 2, South Fork and McBride burn scars," the village posted on social media. "Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety."