Skip to Content
Weather News

Thunderstorms leave hundreds without power in El Paso County

By
Updated
today at 9:50 AM
Published 5:07 AM

Update (9:50 AM): There are now about 100 people in Central El Paso without power. There are also a few other scattered minor outages throughout the city.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--  Thousands are without power across El Paso county this morning.

The areas being largely affected are West El Paso and Fabens. Several other outages are also being reported.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the outage and when power is expected to be restored.

We will update you on-air and on this web article.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Isabel Garcia

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content