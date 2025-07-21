Thunderstorms leave hundreds without power in El Paso County

Update (9:50 AM): There are now about 100 people in Central El Paso without power. There are also a few other scattered minor outages throughout the city.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Thousands are without power across El Paso county this morning.

The areas being largely affected are West El Paso and Fabens. Several other outages are also being reported.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the outage and when power is expected to be restored.

