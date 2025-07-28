Ruidoso under another Flood Watch Monday
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Parts of the Village of Ruidoso is under a National Weather Service Flood Watch from Noon until 8 PM today.
The areas in the South Fork, Salt, McBride, and Blue-2 burn scars are under the watch. Those areas have been heavy hit by rain and flooding the last few weeks. Experts say the burn scars cause an increased risk of flooding.
The village released the following statement on the Flood Watch:
"The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH from Noon today until 8 pm this evening. This includes the South Fork, Salt, McBride, and Blue-2 burn scars near Ruidoso. Increasing moisture, along with daytime heating, is expected to produce thunderstorms along the ridge line of the Sacramento Mountains.
Although steering currents should generally push these storms to the west, moisture feeding in may allow redevelopment to the southeast, over the burn scars, with potentially several periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.
Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads."