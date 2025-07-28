Ruidoso under another Flood Watch Monday

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Parts of the Village of Ruidoso is under a National Weather Service Flood Watch from Noon until 8 PM today.

The areas in the South Fork, Salt, McBride, and Blue-2 burn scars are under the watch. Those areas have been heavy hit by rain and flooding the last few weeks. Experts say the burn scars cause an increased risk of flooding.

The village released the following statement on the Flood Watch: