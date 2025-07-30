Flash Flood Warning in Ruidoso Wednesday

Update: Videos are coming in of the flooding currently happening in Ruidoso.

The Village of Ruidoso also says that "multiple areas are currently reporting water outages. Public Works is aware."

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the South Fork burn scar in south-central Lincoln County. The warning is in place until 7:30 PM today.

The service says radar shows thunderstorms in the area producing heavy rain. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain is expected to fall in about an hour.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," officials explained. "Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, and Perk Canyon as well as the Cedar Creek, Eagle Creek and Rio Ruidoso drainages. Impacts will include but are not limited to all nearby reservoirs, bridges, culverts and roadways."

Officials anticipate that areas along the Rio Ruidoso and downstream toward Ruidoso Downs could also be impacted.