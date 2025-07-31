Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ruidoso Thursday

National Weather Service
1:37 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The National Weather Service has issued another Flash Flood Warning for the Ruidoso area. The warning is in effect until 3:30 PM, according to a Facebook post by the Village of Ruidoso.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," the village said in its post. "Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams and ditches in the South Fork Burn Scar."

Excessive rainfall is expected to impact the Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, and Perk Canyon as well as the Cedar Creek, Eagle Creek and Rio Ruidoso drainages.

"Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety."

Emma Hoggard

