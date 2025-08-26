Parts of Ruidoso under Flash Flood Warning

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso says the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Blue 2, South Fork, and McBride burn scars.

"Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact the Rio Bonito, Eagle Creek, Cedar Creek and Rio Ruidoso drainages and potentially downstream along the Rio Hondo," the village posted to social media this afternoon. "Impacts will include but are not limited to all nearby reservoirs, bridges, culverts and roadways associated with these drainages, especially at those points where streams merge. Vulnerable properties in low lying areas are especially at risk. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials."