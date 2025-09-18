Ruidoso under Flash Flood Warning

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso is under a Flash Flood Warning for the Blue 2, South Fork, and McBride burn scars.

The National Weather Service set the warning to last until 4:15 PM.

The village posted on Facebook that radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the South Fork burn scar. More than half an inch of rain has already fall, officials say.

"Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact the Rio Bonito, Eagle Creek, Cedar Creek and Rio Ruidoso drainages and potentially downstream along the Rio Hondo," a village spokesperson stated. "Impacts will include but are not limited to all nearby reservoirs, bridges, culverts and roadways associated with these drainages, especially at those points where streams merge. Vulnerable properties in low lying areas are especially at risk. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials."

Ruidoso has dealt with many Flash Flood Warnings this summer. Flooding in and around the village has been worse than usual this year as burn scars left by wildfires that tore through the village last year allow for efficient runoff of rainwater.