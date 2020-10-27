Candidate profile: Judy Gutierrez, El Paso City Council District 2

Your Voice, Your Vote

NAME: MIRIAM JUDY GUTIERREZ

OFFICE YOU SEEK: DISTRICT 2 CITY REPRESENTATIVE

AGE: 56

OCCUPATION: RETIRED

EDUCATION: ASSOCIATES/EPCC in BUSINESS/ACCOUNTING/ECONOMICS

FAMILY: NO CHILDREN, 9 SIBLINGS, STILL HAVE MY 96YR OLD MOM

Number-one campaign focus:

To return the priorities of District 2 back to the District office. This

means making the needs and issues about street light repairs and expansion, speed bumps and other traffic calming measures and a crack down on Code Compliance violations in order to restore the “Heart of El Paso” again, especially during these times of COVID as we stay at home more. There are actual areas in the district that the current representative has not stepped foot in and those residents deserve representation that is not afraid to roll up their sleeves and join them in taking care of their

issues.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I was not only born and raised in El Paso but born and raised in District

2, the area I am running to represent and support. I am bilingual, I know

the neighborhoods, the families that live here and the issues they need

taken care of, better than my opponents. Add to that, my 15 years of

directly working for 4 City Reps in the District 2 office, both with a

strong mayor and weak mayor form of government, which makes my experience stronger as well.

Relevant experience that qualifies you for the position you seek:

*15 years as Chief of Staff to the last 4 City Representatives of District

2. I am the only candidate who has worked with both City Manager Wilson

and City Manager Gonzalez, as well worked under the Strong Mayor form of government and City Manager form of government as well as the last five (5) Mayors in office. That has provided a unique experience that enables a

deeper understanding of bureaucracy and the establishment.

If you had the chance to revoke one ordinance in El Paso immediately upon taking office, which one would it be?

It’s not an ordinance but I would reduce the terms of serving in office in a position to one term. I have witnessed too many decisions being made based on popularity and weighing the effects a vote would have towards re-election, instead of voting for what is right for their district and for the city. We would be in far better shape if that was the case for those we elect.

In what ways is City government on the right track, and in what ways does it need to change course?

The City is doing well by allocating funds for street resurfacing and

prioritizing the use based on actual road conditions and not for political

benefit. Executive leadership has done a great job at shoring up the

Budget Stabilization Fund. City leadership is requiring staff to return to

their offices; they should then lead the way by returning to theirs and

hold their meetings in chambers. You cannot expect others to take the

risks you are hiding from.

What steps can you or the city council take to increase transparency and the public's understanding about what's going on in the city?

Transparency is such a subjective word and certainly has not been well

practiced by our current council. Beyond scorecards and annual reports,

COVID has shown the ability to broadcast or record just about anything.

The residents of this City do not have a flexible schedule to attend every

meeting. It’s time to start posting more and live broadcasting more. The

excuses of not being able to do this are now over. City reps tout their

"full-time" rep status. We all know better than that. City Reps need to

be out in the areas they represent, not hiding behind meetings and phone

calls day in and day out. Get out there with the people and talk to them.

If you can go lobby their vote, you can go talk to them about your votes

and explain what the City is doing.

Are you in favor or opposed to the construction of the downtown arena in the Duranguito District?



The issue has been argued in the courts for years. We are at the end

of this process, so all that is left is legal obligations and actual

feasibility in these financially strained times.

Do you think local health and city officials have responded to the

coronavirus pandemic properly?

The City was late in enacting restrictions, in developing a working

plan. They waited for direction from the State and Federal levels and it

was a very mortal mistake. Little enforcement was done as they wanted to

focus on educating instead of cracking down on the violations.

Are you in favor of diverting some police department funding, reallocating it toward local social programs?

Our support and emergency services have always been underfunded.

This is also true of our social programs. If the department leadership

requested it, then I would support it, but these are areas that cannot be

reduced, especially during these times.