Dona Ana names interim county manager

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Stephen Lopez will join the Dona Ana County Board of Commissioner team as interim county manager starting May 1, 2024.

"Lopez brings over three decades of extensive experience in law enforcement, emergency management and academia to his new role," the county explained in a news release Thursday.

Starting with NMSU in 1987, Lopez worked in law enforcement for 33 years, including an eight-year stint as the Chief of Police, according to Dona Ana County officials. Also during his time with the university, Lopez taught criminal justice and public health as an adjunct faculty member for 14 years.

Lopez has worked with the county since 2021, serving as emergency manager.

"I am looking forward to working with elected and administrative leaders throughout the County to make sure we are ready to welcome a new permanent County Manager in a few months," Lopez stated.

Current county manager Fernando Macias is leaving April 30, 2024.