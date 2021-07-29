Watch LIVE: Congressional committee holds hearing on Texas voting rights

Your Voice, Your Vote

WASHINGTON, DC -- The U.S. House Oversight and Reform’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee was holding a hearing regarding voting bills in Texas on Thursday.

The hearing on “Democracy in Danger: The Assault on Voting Rights in Texas” will feature the testimony of Texas lawmakers.

They are among a group of Texas Democrats who flocked to D.C. earlier this month to break quorum on state election legislation backed by Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican.

The Democrats have continued visiting with members of Congress, but still have no commitment of a meeting with President Joe Biden.

If they stay out of Texas through next week, Democrats will have run out the clock on the current special session and the GOP’s latest voting bill — but Abbott has already promised to immediately call another.