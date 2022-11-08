Beto O’Rourke to end election day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O'Rourke will end his election day campaigning in El Paso Tuesday.

The O'Rourke campaign will be hosting an Election Night watch party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

O'Rourke was also encouraging voters at the Mesita Elementary polling location.

The Democratic candidate visited three polling sites across Texas to talk to voters who had not yet cast their ballots.

O'Rourke started the day in San Antonio, then travelled to Dallas and then Houston.

"On the contrary to have someone who is actually from the border who is serving as governor means that we get the resources that we need," O'Rourke told ABC-7 last week, "We have a seat at the table and it also means that you have someone who speaks about the border with pride instead of with fear."