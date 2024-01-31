El Paso City Councilwoman Cassandra Hernandez preparing to run for mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Councilwoman Cassandra Hernandez started the paperwork to join the race to become the city's next mayor.

Hernandez and her campaign treasurer filed paperwork this week for the mayoral race.

Hernandez has served District 3 for two terms. Her current term is up in December 2024. Hernandez serves on the Transportation Policy Board for the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Financial Oversight and Audit Committee. She obtained a BA in Political Science from UTEP in 2010.

El Paso businessman Renard Johnson recently formally launched his campaign for mayor.