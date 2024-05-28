2024 Primary Runoff Election: Live Updates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today ABC-7 is providing complete team coverage of the 2024 Primary Runoff Election in El Paso. We will update this page with all of the results. You can also follow those results here.

We will be following the races for El Paso District Attorney, El Paso County Sheriff, U.S. House District 23, and Texas State Representative District 77.

Find a complete list of the candidates' election night parties below: