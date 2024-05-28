2024 Primary Runoff Election: Live Updates

Skip to Content
Published 2:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today ABC-7 is providing complete team coverage of the 2024 Primary Runoff Election in El Paso. We will update this page with all of the results. You can also follow those results here.

We will be following the races for El Paso District Attorney, El Paso County Sheriff, U.S. House District 23, and Texas State Representative District 77.

Find a complete list of the candidates' election night parties below:

  • Alma Trejo, District Attorney Candidate: O2 Lounge, 2701 N. Stanton, 7:00PM
  • James Montoya, District Attorney Candidate: Fanatics,11040 Montwood, 7:00PM
  • Robert "Bobby" Flores, Sheriff Candidate: L&J'S, 3622 E Missouri Ave., 6:00 PM
  • Oscar Ugarte, Sheriff Candidate: 401 Boston Ave, 6:30 PM
  • Norma Chavez, District 77 Candidate: 772/10 Pink Cloud on Montana, 6:00 PM
  • Vincent Perez, District 77 Candidate: Sheepdog Brewery, 7:00 PM
Emma Hoggard

Brianna Perez

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

