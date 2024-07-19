New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich calls for Biden to suspend reelection campaign
SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich is calling for President Joe Biden to suspend his reelection campaign.
Heinrich is calling Biden an accomplished president, but says that at this moment, it is in the best interest of the county for Biden to withdraw.
The senator's office released the following statement by Heinrich to ABC-7. You can read it in full below.
“Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished presidents in modern history. He has led our nation through unprecedented challenges with unwavering dedication and profound integrity. His years of service have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless Americans.Senator Martin Heinrich
However, this moment in our nation's history calls for a focus that is bigger than any one person. The return of Donald Trump to the White House poses an existential danger to our democracy. We must defeat him in November, and we need a candidate who can do that.
While the decision to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone, I believe it is in the best interests of our country for him to step aside. By passing the torch, he would secure his legacy as one of our nation's greatest leaders and allow us to unite behind a candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump and safeguard the future of our democracy.”