Texas AG Paxton deploying Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team to ‘major counties’

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office announced the deployment of Election Day Rapid Response Legal Teams to "major counties" across Texas.

The team will be tasked with day-of election activity monitoring. They will also address litigation that may arise from the election, Paxton's office explained.

"The Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will be equipped to enforce Texas election laws and take immediate action on any contingencies, including issues seen in previous cycles such as ballot shortages, extended polling location closures, and improper extension of voting hours," a spokesperson for Paxton's office explained. "Similarly, the OAG will prepare to take defensive action against activist groups who might attempt to influence the election through litigation. The Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will coordinate with the Texas Secretary of State to ensure that all issues are addressed immediately, and that Texas elections are fair and secure."

Paxton's office explained that he has taken "extensive action" protecting elections from what his team describes as "unlawful activity." Paxton has brought lawsuits against multiple municipalities in the past few months.

“There is no issue more important and more fundamental to our nation than election integrity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will be on the frontline on November 5th. We will defend the ballot box from any bad actors seeking to unduly influence or illegally undermine Texas elections.”

The office encourages anyone who spots illegal activity to report it.