Leaders and officials south of the border react to Donald Trump’s election results

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum reacted to the results of the U.S. presidential election in a morning news conference.

President Sheinbaum told a room full of Mexican reporters that there is nothing to worry about in the projected results showing Donald Trump as president-elect of the U.S.

Wednesday morning, after the election night results, the value of the Mexican Peso dropped once again this year. Reports say the peso began the session with a depreciation of 2.59 percent, or 52 cents, trading around 20.63 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate touched a minimum of 20.09 and a maximum of 20.80 pesos per dollar in the international Forex market.

More updates in later newscasts.