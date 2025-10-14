New Mexico State Senator Nicholas Paul resigns citing health concerns
ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Senator Nicholas Paul announced his resignation today. Paul represents District 33, which covers Ruidoso, the northern part of Alamogordo, areas west of Roswell, and a large swath of land stretching north to Corona.
Paul, a Republican, says he needs to prioritize his health and family amid recent health concerns. His resignation is effective starting today.
A spokesperson for New Mexico Senate Republicans says information will be released about the process of selecting a new state senator as it becomes available.
Paul released the following statement addressing his resignation:
“Serving the people of District 33 has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m deeply grateful to the citizens of Otero, Lincoln, and Chaves Counties for their trust and support. Together, we’ve worked hard to make our communities stronger, and I will always remain committed to the success of the district and New Mexico.”
State Senator Nicholas Paul