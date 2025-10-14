New Mexico State Senator Nicholas Paul resigns citing health concerns

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Senator Nicholas Paul announced his resignation today. Paul represents District 33, which covers Ruidoso, the northern part of Alamogordo, areas west of Roswell, and a large swath of land stretching north to Corona.

Paul, a Republican, says he needs to prioritize his health and family amid recent health concerns. His resignation is effective starting today.

A spokesperson for New Mexico Senate Republicans says information will be released about the process of selecting a new state senator as it becomes available.

Paul released the following statement addressing his resignation: