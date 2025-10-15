Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

Early voting for November 2025 Uniform and Special Election starts Monday

A "vote here" sign at an El Paso polling site.
KVIA, File
A "vote here" sign at an El Paso polling site.
By
Published 11:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early voting for the El Paso County November 2025 Uniform and Special Election starts on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Early voting will last until Friday, October 31, 2025.

"With twelve days of Early Voting, including Saturday and Sunday, you can choose a time that best fits your schedule," El Paso County explained.

Ballots for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District, Socorro Independent School District, Tornillo Independent School District, Village of Vinton, City of Socorro, Town of Clint and the State of Texas will be happening this November.

Find a voting guide here.

Find voting resources here.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.