Early voting for November 2025 Uniform and Special Election starts Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early voting for the El Paso County November 2025 Uniform and Special Election starts on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Early voting will last until Friday, October 31, 2025.

"With twelve days of Early Voting, including Saturday and Sunday, you can choose a time that best fits your schedule," El Paso County explained.

Ballots for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District, Socorro Independent School District, Tornillo Independent School District, Village of Vinton, City of Socorro, Town of Clint and the State of Texas will be happening this November.

Find a voting guide here.

Find voting resources here.