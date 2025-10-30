Bail Reform on the Ballot: El Paso DA weighs in on Proposition 3

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — As many El Pasoans head to the polls to cast their votes, one key item on the ballot is Proposition 3 (SJR 5): Bail Reform.

El Paso District Attorney James Montoya explained that under current Texas law, judges can only deny bail in very limited circumstances primarily in cases involving the death penalty. If prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, a judge has the authority to deny bail altogether.

Proposition 3 seeks to expand those circumstances, allowing judges to deny bail entirely not just set a high bail amount in cases involving serious violent offenses.

“These serious offenses include murder, capital murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and violent sexual crimes,” Montoya said.

Despite the potential change, Montoya noted that he does not anticipate a significant impact on the local jail population if Proposition 3 is approved.