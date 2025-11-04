California voters projected to pass redistricting measure

See Prop. 50 vote counts and learn what the ballot measure will change.

By Halle Troadec

November 4, 2025, 9:00 PM

Voters in California have approved Proposition 50, a ballot proposal to adopt a new congressional map that redraws five districts to be more Democratic-leaning, ABC News projects.

Championed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the ballot initiative intends to offset the effects of President Donald Trump's efforts in Texas to add five Republican-held seats to Congress as Republicans seek to maintain their control of the U.S. House ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

A sign supporting Proposition 50, aimed at countering Republican-led redistricting in Texas by redrawing California's congressional map to favor Democrats, is shown in a residential neighborhood in Encinitas, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025.Mike Blake/Reuters, FILE

California and Texas are just two states that have been at the center of the contentious battle for control of the House in 2026, as more states across the country take a closer look at redrawing their congressional districts mid-decade to bolster their party’s power in Washington. As a result, redistricting efforts like the one in California have drawn national attention, garnering input from figures such as former President Barack Obama, who is for Proposition 50, and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is against the measure.

Tens of millions of dollars have been poured into the contest from both sides of the aisle, as Newsom aims to frame the battle as a fight to save democracy from Trump and Republicans aim to depict it as a power grab from Democrats.