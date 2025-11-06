Skip to Content
New Mexico lawmakers called back to Santa Fe for Special Session

Published 3:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has called the state legislature to a second Special Session this year.

Starting November 10, lawmakers will be reconvening in Santa Fe to work on issues created by the ongoing government shutdown.

In particular, the state will be looking to appropriate more state funds to continue operations of SNAP.

SNAP has been at risk of under-funding the past few weeks. A judge just ruled today that the federal government needs to pay full benefits this month.

