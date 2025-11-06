State Rep. Mary E. González announces run for re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Democratic State Representative Mary E. González is running for re-election to House District 75.

In an announcement today, González's team highlighted the state representative's work on social equity, agriculture and education reforms, and her support of crime victims.

González took office in 2013. She was raised in Clint and graduated from Clint High School before attending UT Austin and St. Edward's University. She received her PhD in Instruction- Cultural Studies in Education from UT Austin, according to her biography on the Texas State House website.

González's biography adds that she serves as Treasurer of the Information Technology Caucus and Chair of the Board of Latino Legislative Leaders.

District 75 spans from Socorro in the west to the El Paso County line in the east.

González ran unopposed in the 2024 Democratic Primary and General Elections. No one else has announced their intention to run for the seat in 2026. The Primary is scheduled for March 3, 2026 and the General Election is scheduled for November 3, 2026.