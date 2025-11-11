State Rep. Joe Moody running for reelection in 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas State Representative Joe Moody has filed to run for reelection. Moody, a Democrat, represents House District 78, which covers parts of Northeast El Paso, parts of West El Paso, and the Upper Valley.

Moody's team says that he is the longest-serving member of the El Paso state legislative delegation. He has served eight terms, having been sworn into office in 2013. Moody currently serves as Speaker pro Tempore of the Texas House of Representatives. He is also a member of the committees on House Administration, General Investigating, Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence, and Criminal Jurisprudence, as well as the select committees on Congressional Redistricting and Disaster Preparedness & Flooding. He serves as vice chair of the General Investigating Committee on the July 2025 Flooding Events.

Moody is the son of District Judge William Moody and El Paso school teacher Magdalena Morales-Moody, according to his Texas House of Representatives official biography. He is married and has three children.

The Dallas Morning News named Moody Texan of the Year and the El Paso Times named him Newsmaker of the Year in 2024.

The primary election is happening March 3, 2026, and the general election is happening November 3, 2026. No one else has declared their intention to run for the House District 78 seat.