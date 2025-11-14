Eastwood High student wins ‘I Voted’ Sticker Design Contest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In 2026, voters will be receiving a new version of the "I Voted" sticker designed by Eastwood High School 10th grader Novalie Leone Fortenbery. Fortenbery won the "I Voted" 2025 Sticker Design Contest.

Coach Wally Hartley PK-8 School 4th grader Sophia Salas one first place in the "Future Voter" Sticker Design Contest this year.

“I Voted” Sticker Design Contest Winners

First Place – Novalie Leone Fortenbery, 10th grade, Eastwood High School

Second Place – Sofia Alexa Garcia, 12th grade, Horizon High School

Third Place – Jamilet Margarita Garcia, 12th grade, Mountain View High School

“Future Voter” Sticker Design Contest Winners

First Place – Sophia Salas, 4th grade, Coach Wally Hartley PK-8 School

Second Place – Zoe Tarango, 6th grade, Alicia R. Chacon International School

Third Place – Francella Belen Marin, 5th grade, Lamar Elementary School

El Paso County had invited local elementary and high school students to submit entries for the two contests. The county says it received 162 submissions this year.

"We are grateful for the students who take the time to share their beautiful art with us and the teachers who continue to encourage their students to participate,” said Lisa Wise, El Paso County Elections Administrator.