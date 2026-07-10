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James Talarico to stop in El Paso for US Senate campaign

KVIA
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Published 3:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico will stop in El Paso this weekend as part of his campaign for the November election. A town hall featuring the candidate will take place Saturday.

His campaign organizers said his community town hall will take place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso.

Talarico's stop in El Paso is one of several planned in South Texas this month.

In November, he will face Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate seat.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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