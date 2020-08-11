Biden selects his running mate; announcement expected soon, NM governor won’t comment

Campaign 2020

WASHINGTON, DC -- Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has selected his running mate, two people familiar with the matter said, and an announcement was expected to come as soon as later Tuesday.

The former vice president had spoken directly to the final contenders, according to people familiar with the process, through either face-to-face meetings or remote conversations.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham was previously reported to be among those under consideration. When asked for comment Tuesday by ABC-7, the governor's spokeswoman Nora Sackett simply replied: "I'll find out when he makes the announcement." She offered no further comment.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice are among others that were seen as serious contenders.

Biden was also believed to be considering California Rep. Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, people familiar with the search had said.

In yet another sign that the pick announcement is imminent, a Biden campaign official said Tuesday that they have assembled the staff for Biden's future running mate.

Karine Jean-Pierre, who joined the Biden campaign as a senior adviser in May, will lead the running mate's team as chief of staff. Jean-Pierre had previously worked for Barack Obama and Martin O'Malley's presidential campaigns.

Two veterans of the Obama-Biden administration are also joining the team. Liz Allen, who served as deputy communications director for Biden as vice president as well as deputy communications director in the White House, is joining as communications director to the running mate.

And Sheila Nix, who was chief of staff to Biden's reelection campaign in 2012 and served as Jill Biden's chief of staff in the White House, will be a senior adviser to the running mate and spouse. The vice presidential pick is expected to also add a few of her own advisers to the team.

Whoever Biden settles on will be a history-making choice in her own right, becoming only the third woman to be nominated as a vice presidential candidate for a major party's ticket.