Watch LIVE: Democratic National Convention kicks off with Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders

Campaign 2020

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Democrats will open their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee Monday evening under the theme of unity, with speakers who represent both the party's progressive and traditional platforms.



Traditionally, political conventions are painstakingly choreographed live productions that are planned years in advance. But the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the nominating celebration to a minimal footprint in Milwaukee -- with major programming and production details still in flux just days before it is set to begin.



Former first lady Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker of the night, after remaining mostly on the sidelines throughout the 2020 political season.

An adviser says the former first lady will speak from the heart about Democrat Joe Biden’s competency and character.

Aide Valerie Jarrett says the speech will draw sharp contrasts between the Republican incumbent seeking re-election and the man who was her husband’s two-term vice president.

Jarrett says, “This election is very personal for her.”

Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama as president in 2017 and promptly set out to undo many of Obama’s achievements on health care, the environment and foreign policy, among others. Trump also routinely criticizes Obama’s job performance.

Biden’s sense of empathy will also be a focus of Mrs. Obama’s speech.

Mrs. Obama, who leads an effort to help register people to vote, will also speak about the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 election. The election will take place amid a deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 170,000 Americans and sickened more than 5 million others.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former rival of presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican candidate for president in 2016, will also speak.

Sanders will use his speech to urge those who supported his progressive presidential bid — or who may have voted Republican four years ago — to unite behind Joe Biden in November.

According to excerpts released before Sanders’ Monday night speech, he plans to say that the country needs “an unprecedented response” because of the “unprecedented set of crises we face.”

Many of Sanders’ top advisers and supporters have spent months working with Biden’s campaign on joint task forces that devised common policy goals for use in the Democratic platform.

The idea was to promote party unity in a way that did not happen in 2016, when many Sanders supporters remained unenthusiastic about Hillary Clinton.

Sanders plans to say that Americans must “come together” to defeat Trump and elect Biden. He will say, “The price of failure is just too great to imagine.”

Here's Monday's lineup of speakers: