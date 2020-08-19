Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s Lujan Grisham joins Obama, Harris in speaking at DNC’s 3rd night

Campaign 2020

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- Former President Barack Obama will address supporters Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., accepts the party's nomination for vice president -- making official her place in history as the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party.

Under Democrats' theme of "A More Perfect Union," Harris will deliver remarks from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, the same venue former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to use for his acceptance speech on Thursday, effectively kicking off their fall campaign.

Obama will deliver his speech to the nation live from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, a location intended to underscore "our very democracy is at stake" in this election.

"He will make a pointed case that Democracy is on the line," a senior Democratic official said, describing Obama's speech as a "call to all Americans."

Obama plans to make an aspirational case for his former vice president and Sen. Harris, aides say, in a speech that will outline their "experience and character to lead us out of the ongoing economic and health care disasters that the current administration has blundered into."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will also be speaking, virtually, on the same night as Obama and Harris.

Ahead of her speech, the first Democratic Latina governor elected in the U.S., said the party needs to keep working to develop relationships with that "incredibly diverse" constituency.

"We need to develop the relationships with the Hispanic Latino voters and communities in this country, which are incredibly diverse and different... it's a recognition of who we are, where we came from, how our values have been shaped in each of our communities," Lujan Grisham told ABC News.

Lujan Grisham was one of the women on Biden's running mate shortlist.

The governor had no hard feelings about not being selected to join the ticket, heaping praise on Biden's choice of Harris, saying she "couldn't be prouder to have her back, and to talk about what an incredible ticket this really is."