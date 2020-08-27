Watch LIVE: Trump to accept nomination from White House, deliver Biden attack in RNC finale

Campaign 2020

WASHINGTON, DC — The Republican National Convention was set to conclude Thursday evening when President Donald Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination for a second term as president in a speech that he will deliver from the White House South Lawn.

With crises brewing beyond the White House gates, Trump planned to accept his party’s nomination by presenting himself as the last barrier protecting an American way of life under siege from radical forces.

Facing a fraught national moment, Trump was to paint an optimistic vision of America’s future, including an eventual triumph over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 people, left millions unemployed and rewritten the rules of society.

Trump, who has defended his handling of the pandemic, was to tout an expansion of rapid coronavirus testing. The White House announced Thursday that it had struck a $750 million deal to acquire 150 million tests from Abbott Laboratories to be deployed in nursing homes, schools and other areas with populations at high risk.

As his speech brings the scaled-back RNC to a close, Trump will try to portray Biden — who is considered a moderate Democrat — as a tool of the radical left, fringe forces he has claimed don’t love their country.

A brighter horizon can only be secured, Trump was to assert, if he defeats Biden, against whom he was set to unleash blistering attacks meant to erase the Democrat’s stubborn lead in the polls.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years, Trump was to say according to speech excerpts confirmed by his campaign. “At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.”

The Democratic agenda, he said, “is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

”The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people,” Trump was to say in excerpts first published by Politico. “This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor.”

The night will also feature Republican congressional leadership, namely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The list of speakers also includes Alice Johnson, a former inmate whose prison sentence was commuted by Trump, the President's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, the President's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and evangelist Franklin Graham.