Watch LIVE 6 to 8:30 PM: Trump vs. Biden – The Main Event, 1st debate

Campaign 2020

(Editor's note: The 90-minute debate will air from 7 to 8:30 p.m. MT in the video player above. Pre-show coverage will begin above at 6 p.m. MT with “Trump vs Biden: The Main Event – A Special Edition of 20/20”. Following the debate, there will be additional analysis airing from ABC News.)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will face off from a social distance in the first presidential debate of 2020 on Tuesday night in Cleveland, just five weeks out from Election Day.

The first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic comes on the heels of bombshell reporting from The New York Times on two decades of Trump's tax records, ahead of a contentious U.S. Supreme Court confirmation process in the Senate and as the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Biden maintains a 10-point edge among both registered and likely voters.

The coronavirus pandemic's impact on the race will also be on display as the two candidates won't partake in a handshake, customary at the top of such events. The size of the audience will also be limited and everyone attending the debate must undergo Covid-19 testing and follow other public health protocols.

The debate’s moderator, Chris Wallace of "Fox News Sunday," selected six topics for Tuesday with each segment expected to get approximately 15 minutes: Trump's and Biden's records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the integrity of the election -- the final topic coming as Trump over the weekend wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power.