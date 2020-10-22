Watch LIVE: Trump-Biden debate at 7PM, coverage begins at 6PM

Campaign 2020

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, face off in the final presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle from Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday night, marking the candidates’ last chance to pitch themselves to tens of millions of voters in primetime before Nov. 3.

The stakes are high: Trump must make his case as polls show him trailing nationally and in several battleground states key to his reelection hopes. At the same time, Biden has a platform to solidify his lead and avoid any major mistakes with Election Day just 12 days away.

Biden has spent the week hunkered down in Wilmington, Delaware, to prepare -- what he's done before other debates -- while Trump has seemingly done less to prepare, telling reporters on Wednesday, "I do prep, I do prep," without elaborating. Earlier this week Trump said that answering journalists' questions is the best kind of preparation.

Thursday's debate was supposed to be the candidates' third matchup but is instead the second of only two presidential debates this election. Trump refused to participate in the second debate when it was moved to a virtual format following his Covid-19 diagnosis. The candidates ultimately participated in dueling town halls instead.

ABC News coverage begins at 6 p.m. MT with a one-hour special, "Trump vs. Biden: The Final Presidential Debate - A Special Edition of 20/20” streaming here on KVIA.com. The debate begins at 7 p.m. MT and airs on both KVIA.com and ABC-7. ABC News' political team will provide context and analysis following the debate.