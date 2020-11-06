Joe Biden plans prime-time televised address to nation

Campaign 2020

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- Joe Biden will give a speech during prime time on Friday evening from Delaware, a Biden campaign official told ABC News.

The event is expected to be similar to Tuesday night's, when Biden addressed supporters outdoors in front of the Chase Center in Wilmington, a senior adviser said.

A stage set up since election night for a victory party outside that convention center remained intact and has been secured for days by security personnel using high fencing and car barriers.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign did not say what he plans to say on Friday evening. However, Sen. Kamala Harris will also give remarks at the event, according to two Harris aides.

Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency as he opens up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in several critical backgrounds.

The Associated Press and ABC News have not called the presidential race. Votes are still being counted in states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Biden has urged the public to be patient as vote counting continues. He was spending Friday at home in Delaware.

Biden campaign staffers who arrived in Wilmington earlier in the week have been told to hold onto their hotel rooms until early next week.

Asked if Trump plans to make any remarks on Friday, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told ABC News there are "no scheduling updates at this time.”