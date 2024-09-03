Santos Limon, candidate for U.S. Rep. Dist. 23 (Texas)

Name: Santos Limon

Age: 50

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Husband/ Father/ Grandfather, Civil Engineer, Business Owner, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist

Relevant Experience: As a Civil Engineer and a successful businessman, I began my career in transportation at Union Pacific Railroad. What started as a role in systems administration evolved into an eleven-year tenure where I played a significant part in shaping the global movement of goods and people. During this time, I worked closely with officials in the federal government, in state governments, and in municipal governments in the United States and throughout the world. However, my entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there—I went on to establish successful businesses while remaining deeply connected to the communities in which I lived and those that I served. In total, I have tallied 25 years of leadership experience in business and commerce!

My achievements and visionary leadership in commerce and transportation uniquely position me to drive economic progress and introduce world-class transportation solutions to Southwest Texas. My business acumen has led to significant contributions on a global scale, yet I remain unwaveringly committed to local initiatives. My dedication is reflected in my affiliations with respected organizations like the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA), the Asociación Mexicana de Ferrocarriles, A.C. (AMF), and my proud 11-year tenure with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Union (BMWE).

With a proven track record, a clear vision, and an unwavering commitment to my community, I believe that I am poised to bring economic prosperity and innovative transportation solutions to the 23rd Congressional District.

Personal: Born in Fort Worth, I understand the Texan way of life, having moved between my hometown and Del Rio alongside my siblings. My deep-rooted connections stretch back generations, all the way to Marathon, where my grandfather called home. Growing up in rural Texas, of note, I boast 45 years of farming and ranching background and experience, so I can identify with the realities and the struggles: the cause-and-effect of mother nature as well as the familial struggles.

I am a proud alumnus of Del Rio High School. My post-secondary educational journey includes studies at Southwest Texas Jr. College, the Saltillo Institute of Technology in Coahuila, Mexico (TEC de Saltillo), the George Meany Center for Labor Studies, and the University of Kearney Nebraska.

On a personal level, my life is anchored by strong family values: my beloved wife, Alma, our five blended children and two cherished grandchildren. Alma’s steadfast support is a cornerstone, no doubt, of my campaign for Congress.

Beyond these familial endeavors, I am deeply devoted to philanthropy and community service. I am an active member of the Del Rio San Felipe Lions Club, a dedicated participant in the San Antonio Knights of Columbus, and have played pivotal roles within the Boy Scouts of America since 2002.

Website: https://limonforcongress.com

Santos Limon is running for U.S. Rep. Dist. 23 (Texas). Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

Fentanyl is a growing crisis nationwide. As a U.S. representative, what steps will you take to keep Texans safe from this threat?

We must work harder with our allies across our southern border, as Mexico is not the only threat as a port of entry! Fentanyl makes its way to our streets from China and now various other international locations where crime groups thrive. This is a devastating and fatal drug, to which I refer as pure “evil!”

For this reason alone, I am advocating across Texas District 23 to nationalize legalized marijuana. New medical studies have proven marijuana to be more medical than recreational; we now have proof of its benefits. Therefore, I will advocate to follow the other states that already practice this law. The positives here is that the billions of dollars in tax revenue from marijana could be used to continue the fight against fentanyl. As well, it will give our loved ones a more proven, safe option than to see them at-risk–or even, God forbid, dead–by fentanyl!

Either way, we must better fund our existing crime units and focus not only on removing fentanyl from our streets, from our communities, from our state, and from our nation, but we must also focus on confiscating all of the assets of those who practice this evil trade no matter their location globally! I commit to being proactive in bringing resolution in a meaningful way and in a collaborative way as our safety and well-being are at stake!

As the U.S. grapples with inflation, how will you work to lower living costs for Texans if elected?

My short answer is this: I plan on investing in the construction of new and much-needed infrastructure; additionally, I will work closely with the leaders and key movers in our global supply chain, especially our neighbors in Mexico. I also plan on working closely with the FDIC on pushing for banking reform and regulation. We must find ways to grapple with the inflation issues at its core, and I have extensive experience on a micro and macro level.

For a longer, more technical response, one needs to understand what moves our country's inflation rate and one must understand all of the variables, or at least have an idea of the cause and effect. Having global experience in this realm I believe that I can not only project what will positively help in the short run, I will propose positive economic solutions that will have a lasting effect, even long after I have left office.

Citizens consuming credit, for example, will affect our inflation for the positive or for the negative; of note, a negative impact is that the rate of delinquencies in 2024 have contributed to tighter credit, and everyone is feeling the squeeze! We must work towards credit reform and regulation. This is a huge priority for me and one of the key reasons that I am seeking to represent Texas District 23.

On a positive note, the living inflation edged lower in June with lower energy prices making a difference. As well, employment and labor markets have leveled off for the better. However if the unemployment rate increases further, that could trigger the “Sahm Rule,” an early recession indicator. Home construction, new home sales have dropped since 2023. Home markets normally move by June and July, and new home sales keep falling sharply; when this happens, housing starts to tumble: labor, land, and materials shortages will remain. Therefore, it will be my priority to use my experience and expertise to stimulate economic development as this increases higher employment rates and intrinsically addresses the concerns that inflation causes. My track record shows that I have proven experience in this very area, leading the way with solutions and positive outcomes.

Finally, I’ll mention that “Monetary Policy” has been a practice all over our country. This is the idea that the Feds monitor the inflation rates and are always prepping for rate cuts: interest and inflation. This risk of under-tightening rates is now balanced with that of over tightening. I have dealt with this on a local level, a state level, a national level, and a global level. My resume proves this so I am fully capable of leading in this financial realm for Texas District 23.

What bill or measure would you introduce to help reduce gun violence in schools?

In 2018 in Florida, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act was passed. It has proven to be successful on many levels, so it would be my goal to implement this same security nation-wide for several reasons:

(a) Minimum age requirement from 18 to 21;

(b) Improved background checks;

(c) Waiting period (three days before purchase is finalized);

(d) Risk protection orders (confiscation of firearms per individual risks);

(e) Ban on bump stocks (eliminates semi-automatic weapon from becoming automatic);

(f) Increased school security through funding;

(g) Mental health support through funding.

As Texas lawmakers debate the issue of gender-affirming care for minors, what measures would you push forward on the national level?

As a nation, we must stop ignoring the scientific facts on mental health issues affecting all of our youth across this country. We must invest more federal funds into mental health to support those who want and need answers.

I will advocate for creating a professional diagnosis with an understandable, clear standard per gender dysphoria; I will then help to turn that reality into federal law.

Of note, I am currently advocating to create our nation's first LGBTQ Youth Shelter for minors only. I was impacted personally by one young person, in particular, who felt that no viable options were available, so I have honestly seen that our youth need support!

We can no longer ignore that minors are yet children, and we have a responsibility to protect them. I will work feverishly to do so!

How will you work on Capitol Hill to reduce the skyrocketing cost of housing in Texas?

While in Congress, I will advocate for affordable housing by introducing cheaper methods of home building. I have been advocating for a new method of building homes: super adobe homes with a cost no greater than $175,000 for a single family home.

This is the conclusion I have drawn after witnessing catastrophes, change of weather patterns, and force majeure events like CoVid pandemics: our country is not proactively addressing these issues; we are not prepared before the problems but poorly develop an after-the-fact response. These frequent catastrophic events affect our economy through challenges in our supply and demand. These natural disasters set the stage for trickle-down economics without the benefits trickling down afterall! In a worse-case scenario, the housing market bubble could literally burst, like we experienced from 2008 to 2011. And, a full decade later plus, we have yet to fully recover!

What steps does Congress need to take to address the immigration crisis?

Throughout the district, I have consistently voiced that we must have “order at the border” to solve the numeric crisis and to solve the financial burden placed upon the city and county leadership within the communities.

To resolve the immigration crisis, my priority will be to push for immigration reform. It is a buzz word among our elected officials without any real evidence of reform following the conversations! What would this reform look like? I will advocate for Federal Judges to be placed along the border to immediately address the backlog of cases, so that catch-and-release is no longer a challenge or a concern. As well, I will advocate for implementing special “schools’ for the newcomers–young and old alike–so that they are educated about the policies and procedures in Texas before they are integrated into society. This will protect their safety and wellbeing as well as that of the Texans who have come before them!

In today’s divided political world, would you be willing to vote against your party and collaborate with your political rivals to create change for your constituents? Can you provide an example of a time when you’ve crossed party lines?

My experience in business and commerce has prepared me very well for this very thing; my daily encounters with others at an international level, especially, has allowed me to discover vast differences among us while building on what is common ground. I am about bringing unity in place of division, so I must lead in this endeavor by modeling it. Quite frankly, I do this very thing in my very own campaign office among my campaign team. I purposefully selected individuals from both sides of the aisle to work for me so that we could begin now with the unification of our district, our state, our nation. We are seeking a “purple” solution, blending the blue ideas with the red ideas for a win-win in every possible situation.

A specific example of this type of collaboration otherwise is found in question #10 above, per gun violence in schools; This is a very real experience to constituents in our very own District 23: the students, their families, and the school district employees in Uvalde. This Safety Act requires votes from both parties, collaboration for the safety and well-being of our youth and those who teach and lead them daily in our schools. This is an absolute must, and it can be done. I give you my word that I will collaborate! That is why I designed my campaign team as I did and have created the coalitions that build bridges among us, collaborating to lead the way!

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

For the last 60 years, our district has consistently flipped the US Congressional seat from Democrat (blue) to Republican (red) to Democrat (blue) to Republican (red); we are a peculiar district referred to as being “very purple.” Therefore, to provide consistent leadership, District 23 needs a leader that represents the purple ideas, the purple values, the purple needs. That leader is me, Santos Limon!

Purple districts statistically have the highest rate of poverty, and District 23 is no different. Three counties within our district struggle with poverty above and beyond others in the district, so I am keenly aware that there must be a purple leader in order to be a bridge-builder, a liaison, a mediator in order to navigate the “almost blue” district and the “almost red” district to create a unified district.

For over one year now, I have feverishly met with leadership in every single county, bar none. I have even been told by one or two counties in particular that they have not been visited by a sitting congressman nor by a candidate challenging for the seat–in fifty years or more! That is absolutely unacceptable in my view of what quality leadership entails. I have consistently talked with an open heart and an open mind with leadership and constituents–both blue and red–in every county to develop relationships that will last, relationships that will allow us to grow and thrive in consistency.

I am a man of my word. Therefore, what you see is what you get! I have proven this to be so in my professional life which is why I have developed very strong and trusting relationships. Additionally, I am relentless in reaching my goals, so I will work tirelessly to listen, to collaborate, to represent you, and to act upon any and all needs … and wants, where appropriate.