Las Cruces Congresswoman details small business relief efforts

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small has big plans for New Mexico’s economic recovery, which she outlined during a telephone town hall with 200 business leaders this week.

One of the congresswoman’s top priorities moving forward is to protect those business owners and tenants who no longer have enough cash flow to meet their rent, ensuring that they have a form of economic support.

“Through disaster assistance grants as well as the payroll protection program which can include portions of rent for example or mortgage for small businesses so they have the support they need to keep people employed," said said.

Also, the congresswoman specifically pushed for several parts of the recently passed Economic Relief Act including a $10,000 cash advance through the Economic Injury Disaster Loans grant program.

“We heard challenges with submitting a loan application and waiting 2 weeks before they heard back about the loan," said Congresswoman Small. "It is really important that we are hearing this right now so I can fight for these small businesses.”

She also added that still more legislation will be needed at all levels of government and bipartisanship will be the key to making that work.

When asked about her thoughts on a timeline to end social distancing measures and properly re-open the nation, the congresswoman would only say that no specific date could be set yet and that Americans must continue to commit to staying inside and staying safe.